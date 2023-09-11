Africa

Pitch invasion and cop clashes mar Zimbabwe football match

11 September 2023 - 10:49 By Sharon Mazingaizo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Dynamos were leading 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when Highlanders fans objected to the refereeing, chanting 'Zanu-PF rigged'. Stock photo.
Dynamos were leading 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when Highlanders fans objected to the refereeing, chanting 'Zanu-PF rigged'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Spectators invaded the pitch during a match between Zimbabwe's two biggest football clubs on Sunday.

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League rival teams Dynamos and Highlanders have combined support bases of 10-million people. Harare-based Dynamos is the most successful football club in the country, while Bulawayo-based Highlanders is the oldest club.

Dynamos were leading 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when Highlanders fans objected to the refereeing, chanting “Zanu-PF rigged”.

The match was abandoned after fans invaded the pitch and missiles were thrown.

Footage on social media captured police with dogs and teargas breaking up the protest.

Outside the stadium, police aimed water cannons at fans. 

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X/Twitter that everyone involved in the clashes will get their “comeuppance”.

“It’s called football hooliganism, it can’t be explained away. It can’t be justified and it won’t be excused. There is nothing admirable about it, absolutely nothing emulated. It needs to be nipped in the bud by making sure everyone gets their comeuppance,” said Mangwana.

The fans' references to the disputed election was downplayed by the Zanu-PF Youth League.

“The desperation on the opposition ranks is legendary. Yesterday, a referee refused to award a penalty to a Highlanders player at Barbourfields after being fouled by a Dynamos player. Naturally, fans got irritated and invaded the pitch, which is wrong and a trend at Barbourfields Stadium,” it said.

“However, political rivalries are now pretending that pitch invasion is because of political developments in the country and seek to present what happened yesterday as revolutionary.

“We respect sports and gullible people should not try to draw useless parallels with our politics. There is no need to take a political decision or viewpoint on what happened yesterday — merely a soccer match gone bad.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa confers another honorary doctorate on his wife Auxillia

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday conferred another honorary doctorate on first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in recognition of her ...
News
2 days ago

Gauteng, Sadc countries to work together on digital fingerprint system

The Gauteng government and six Sadc countries agreed on Friday to strengthen collaboration using technology to identify people from these countries ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public support of Zimbabwe’s national election results will lead to more foreign nationals fleeing to South Africa in ...
Politics
2 days ago

Zim SOEs outdo one another in printed congratulatory messages for President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe’s state-owned enterprises and businesses are outdoing one another in patriotism and showing support for re-elected President Emmerson ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DA fights Eskom tariff increase in court: ‘We could not sit back and allow it ... News
  2. If you love moist biltong, read this South Africa
  3. In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un World
  4. Newborn baby 'stolen' from hospital found safe two days later South Africa
  5. INSIGHT | Ripe for change? Activist investors eye food, consumer goods World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...