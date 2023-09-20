The Democratic Republic of Congo still has difficulty securing investments for its Inga power project, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Tuesday in New York, adding that the World Bank and China are interested.
The multibillion-dollar project, which will harness the power of the Congo River, has been repeatedly delayed by red tape and disagreements between Congo and its partners.
“Unfortunately, we are still facing difficulties in mobilising investments,” Tshisekedi told reporters at an event during the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly.
Tshisekedi has previously said he had held discussions with potential new partners, including China and the World Bank.
“We continue to hope especially because the World Bank has once again shown interest, which we are happy with,” he said.
“During my visit in China, I also succeeded to interest the Chinese, so I think it will not be impossible that tomorrow, there is a sort of consortium formed around the World Bank and Chinese investors, maybe some Europeans and the Australians who would like to join the adventure.”
Tshisekedi also said that while there is nothing solid, there is lots of interest including from SA, which hopes the project will help solve its crippling power crisis.
Reuters
DRC struggling to secure funding for Inga power project: Tshisekedi
Image: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images
The Democratic Republic of Congo still has difficulty securing investments for its Inga power project, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Tuesday in New York, adding that the World Bank and China are interested.
The multibillion-dollar project, which will harness the power of the Congo River, has been repeatedly delayed by red tape and disagreements between Congo and its partners.
“Unfortunately, we are still facing difficulties in mobilising investments,” Tshisekedi told reporters at an event during the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly.
Tshisekedi has previously said he had held discussions with potential new partners, including China and the World Bank.
“We continue to hope especially because the World Bank has once again shown interest, which we are happy with,” he said.
“During my visit in China, I also succeeded to interest the Chinese, so I think it will not be impossible that tomorrow, there is a sort of consortium formed around the World Bank and Chinese investors, maybe some Europeans and the Australians who would like to join the adventure.”
Tshisekedi also said that while there is nothing solid, there is lots of interest including from SA, which hopes the project will help solve its crippling power crisis.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Congo presidential candidate gets seven years in jail for insulting president
Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters
Gauteng, Sadc countries to work together on digital fingerprint system
Billionaire Forrest ‘can’t wait forever’ for $80bn Congo hydro deal
DRC's Felix Tshisekedi to visit China, expected to sign minerals trade deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos