Tunisia extends drinking water quota system, ban on agriculture use

30 September 2023 - 15:55 By Reuters
Tunisia in March began cutting off water at night and banned its use in agriculture, a decision the North African country said would continue until September 30. Stock photo.
Tunisia in March began cutting off water at night and banned its use in agriculture, a decision the North African country said would continue until September 30. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FOTOKOSTIC

Tunisia has extended the quota system for drinking water and a ban of use in agriculture until further notice, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, in response to a drought that has lasted five years.

In March, the North African country began cutting off water at night and banned its use in agriculture, a decision that Tunisia had said would continue until September 30.

It has also banned the use of drinking water to wash cars, water green areas and clean streets and public places.

Anyone who breaks the ban faces a fine and imprisonment for a period of between six days and six months.

