Former Nigerian oil minister faces bribery charges in London court

02 October 2023 - 13:46 By Estelle Shirbon
James Ibori, a former Nigerian state governor, was convicted of fraud and money-laundering in Britain in 2012 and received a 13-year jail sentence.
Image: REUTERS/Estelle Shirbon

A former Nigerian oil minister appeared in court in London on Monday charged with receiving bribes in the form of cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets and the use of high-end properties in Britain in return for awarding oil contracts.

Diezani Alison-Madueke was Nigeria's minister for petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015 during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

She is the second high-profile Nigerian politician to face prosecution in Britain in recent years. James Ibori, a former state governor, was convicted of fraud and money-laundering in 2012 and received a 13-year jail sentence.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation and top oil producer but it suffers from systemic corruption in the political class which has hampered development and prevented its oil wealth from benefiting wider society.

Alison-Madueke was arrested in London in 2015, shortly after stepping down as minister, and was charged in August with six bribery offences. She has spent the past eight years on police bail and living in St John's Wood, an expensive area of London.

Making her first court appearance at Westminster magistrate's court, she spoke only to give her name, date of birth and address. She was not asked to enter a plea.

The charges against her, read out in court, all related to events alleged to have taken place in London during her time as a minister.

Prosecutor Andy Young said she was alleged to have accepted a wide range of advantages in cash and in kind from people who wanted to receive or continue to receive the award of oil contracts which he said were worth billions of dollars.

The advantages included a delivery of £100,000 (about R2.3bn) in cash, the payment of private school fees for her son, and the use and refurbishment of several luxurious properties in London and in the English countryside.

They also included the use of a Range Rover car, payment of bills for chauffeur-driven cars, furniture and purchases from the upmarket London department store Harrods and from Vincenzo Caffarella, which sells Italian decorative arts and antiques.

Britain, Nigeria's former colonial ruler, has long been a destination of choice for affluent members of the Nigerian political elite seeking to enjoy the benefits of their wealth.

London is a global money-laundering hub but it remains rare for public figures like Alison-Madueke to face prosecution for corruption-related offences.

Reuters

