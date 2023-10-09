A wave of water released by a burst dam has killed at least 23 people in Cameroon's capital Yaounde after heavy rains, the army's rescue unit said on Monday.
A colonial-era dam gave way at about 4pm local time on Sunday, releasing water from a small lake, said Assola Joseph, a local leader in the Mbankolo neighbourhood.
Residents and rescue workers were picking through the debris of rubble, broken timber, uprooted banana trees and corrugated sheeting on a steep hillside on Monday morning.
A Reuters journalist at the scene said at least five bodies had been recovered, and at least 30 houses destroyed.
At least 23 people killed after dam bursts in Cameroon’s capital — army
Image: REUTERS/ Amindeh Blaise Atabong
A wave of water released by a burst dam has killed at least 23 people in Cameroon's capital Yaounde after heavy rains, the army's rescue unit said on Monday.
A colonial-era dam gave way at about 4pm local time on Sunday, releasing water from a small lake, said Assola Joseph, a local leader in the Mbankolo neighbourhood.
Residents and rescue workers were picking through the debris of rubble, broken timber, uprooted banana trees and corrugated sheeting on a steep hillside on Monday morning.
A Reuters journalist at the scene said at least five bodies had been recovered, and at least 30 houses destroyed.
READ MORE:
Climate moral of the needlewomen: a stitch in time saves nine
From viruses to cancer, we bust four oral sex myths
Floods have last word for Franschhoek boutique hotel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos