Sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth will shrink for a second year in a row in 2023 before rebounding in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in a report in which it cut its forecasts for economic expansion.
Growth in the region is expected to fall to 3.3% this year from 4% last year before rebounding to 4% in 2024, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.
That is slightly lower than the IMF predicted in July, when it said Sub-Saharan Africa would grow 3.5% in 2023 and 4.1% next year. Non-commodity exporters are set to expand 5.6% this year, more than twice as fast as resource-dependent countries.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Covid-19 had already dealt the global economy a heavy blow and sent food, fuel and fertiliser prices soaring in Africa last year. Weakening currencies, higher debt service costs and restricted access to capital markets added to debt pressures.
“We have had economies on two tracks,” Abebe Selassie, director of the IMF's African department, said in an interview with Reuters during the fund's annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.
“As countries like Nigeria address the huge imbalances they're facing, what we'll hopefully see is an acceleration of growth.”
IMF lowers Sub-Saharan Africa growth forecasts
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth will shrink for a second year in a row in 2023 before rebounding in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday in a report in which it cut its forecasts for economic expansion.
Growth in the region is expected to fall to 3.3% this year from 4% last year before rebounding to 4% in 2024, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.
That is slightly lower than the IMF predicted in July, when it said Sub-Saharan Africa would grow 3.5% in 2023 and 4.1% next year. Non-commodity exporters are set to expand 5.6% this year, more than twice as fast as resource-dependent countries.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine after Covid-19 had already dealt the global economy a heavy blow and sent food, fuel and fertiliser prices soaring in Africa last year. Weakening currencies, higher debt service costs and restricted access to capital markets added to debt pressures.
“We have had economies on two tracks,” Abebe Selassie, director of the IMF's African department, said in an interview with Reuters during the fund's annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.
“As countries like Nigeria address the huge imbalances they're facing, what we'll hopefully see is an acceleration of growth.”
Economy has grown and is larger than pre-Covid, says Ramaphosa
The 2023 growth forecast for oil producer Angola was slashed from an April projection of 3.5% to 1.3%, while Nigeria's was trimmed from 3.2% to 2.9%. South Africa, whose economy is hobbled by record power cuts, will grow only 0.9% this year.
“South Africa should be rebounding and expanding even more to make up for the ground lost in the pandemic,” Selassie said.
“Growth is nowhere near enough to make a dent in the employment challenge the country has.”
Kenya's growth will accelerate 5% this year, the IMF said, up from 4.8% in 2022, despite its government cutting budgets amid soaring debt costs. Tanzania and Senegal are also set to see higher growth this year.
Annual inflation across the region, which has seen violent protests against the cost of living in countries including Ghana and Kenya, is expected to be 16.2% at the end of this year.
That would be the same as 12 months earlier, the IMF said, before it falls to 10.5% at the end of next year. Meanwhile the region's debt levels are stabilising at about 60%, and are expected to start falling slowly next year.
Reuters
READ MORE:
IMF, World Bank to decide on October meetings in quake-hit Morocco — Georgieva
CINDY PEREIRA | In India and Brics South Africa can find hope and growth
IMF pins Ethiopia funding programme on debt-restructuring progress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos