Africa

Britain's King Charles to pay state visit to Kenya

12 October 2023 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Britain's King Charles III.
Britain's King Charles III.
Image: Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's King Charles and his wife Camilla will travel to Kenya for a state visit at the end of this month, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

It will be the third foreign trip by the royals since Charles became king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

In March they travelled to Germany, and last month they went to France for what was regarded as a highly successful three-day visit by the new monarch.

Their October 31 to November 3 visit to Kenya comes at the invitation of President William Ruto and ahead of the east African nation celebrating 60 years of independence from Britain, Chris Fitzgerald, the king's deputy private secretary, told reporters.

Kenya was where the late Elizabeth, while on a royal tour with her husband Prince Philip in 1952, automatically became Britain's monarch when her father King George VI passed away in England.

The trip will represent Charles' fourth official visit to Kenya, where he will meet Ruto, business executives, UN staff, faith leaders and soldiers, Fitzgerald said.

“The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya's shared history, including the Emergency (1952-1960),” he added, referring to the bloody Mau Mau revolt against British colonial rule in which thousands of Kenyans died.

“His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

IMF lowers Sub-Saharan Africa growth forecasts

Sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth will shrink for a second year in a row in 2023 before rebounding in 2024, the International Monetary Fund said ...
News
1 day ago

Liberians head to polls as President Weah seeks second term

Liberians voted on Tuesday in a general election in which President George Weah is seeking a second term after six years marked by corruption ...
News
1 day ago

UK's Rwanda migrant plan under scrutiny at highest court

Britain's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda reached the UK's top court on Monday, as the government argued there was a need to deter Channel ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Former Northern Cape health HOD embroiled in another PPE court case as he ... South Africa
  2. EXPLAINER-What war crimes laws apply to the Israel-Palestinian conflict? World
  3. Afghanistan earthquakes a 'disaster on top of a disaster' — World Food Programme World
  4. Israeli envoy says Japan should be 'vigilant' with its aid to Palestine World
  5. Biden warns Iran over Gaza; Israel forms emergency war cabinet World

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival