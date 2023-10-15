Africa

Thousands stage largest anti-Israeli march in Morocco since normalisation

15 October 2023 - 15:21 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
People move the body of a Palestinian, who was killed in Israeli strikes, from an ice cream truck where it was kept, as the hospital morgues are packed, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in the central Gaza Strip October 15, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Thousands marched in Rabat on Sunday in support of Palestinians under siege in Gaza, in the biggest anti-Israeli protest since the 2020 normalisation of diplomatic relations.

At the march, organised by Islamists and leftist groups, protesters chanted: “Palestine is resisting” and “All against normalisation” as they burned an Israeli flag.

“I denounce the double standards of many Western governments regarding Palestinians,” said Charki Lahrech at the protest, saying some nations were turning a blind eye to Israel's retaliatory strikes after the attack by Hamas militants.

“You cannot denounce Hamas acts and look away from Israeli killing of civilians including children, women and the elderly ... This is a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people to tell them you are not alone.”

Morocco, which has a defence co-operation pact with Israel, backs a two-state solution in the Middle East and has urged peace and protection of all civilians.

