Africa

Four killed in Kenya as crowd mistakes steam for teargas, police say

20 October 2023 - 11:51 By Humphrey Malalo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor. Stock photo.
Steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ kzcz

Four people were killed on Friday in the western Kenyan town of Kericho when panic broke out after a crowd waiting to enter a stadium to celebrate the country's national day mistook steam from spilt tea for teargas, police said.

A statement from Kericho Police station said the dead were all female, and 13 people had also been injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital.

It said the steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor.

Police did not give details on the size of the crowd.

The celebrations, led by President William Ruto, later proceeded as scheduled.

Reuters

READ MORE:

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

China is ready to maintain communication and co-ordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy ...
News
4 hours ago

Devastating events in Israel, Palestine have saddened us, Ramaphosa tells Dutch monarch

President Cyril Ramaphosa used a state visit from the Dutch monarch to again call for a cessation of hostilities between warring parties in the ...
Politics
23 hours ago

While other states have surged ahead, SA is poorer than it was at the end of apartheid

The world is undergoing dramatic changes. Formerly poor developing countries have become super-rich in recent years, joining the exclusive club of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Kenya's President William Ruto reshuffles cabinet, swaps foreign affairs minister

Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday reshuffled eight members of his cabinet, and folded the foreign affairs ministry into the office of the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bluff bag snatcher in pain as he appears in court South Africa
  2. 62 Gauteng pupils hospitalised after 'eating snacks bought from hawkers' South Africa
  3. Four killed in Kenya as crowd mistakes steam for teargas, police say Africa
  4. Italy PM Meloni leaves partner after sexist TV comments World
  5. Greek Orthodox church hit by air strike in Gaza City World

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...