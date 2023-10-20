Four people were killed on Friday in the western Kenyan town of Kericho when panic broke out after a crowd waiting to enter a stadium to celebrate the country's national day mistook steam from spilt tea for teargas, police said.
A statement from Kericho Police station said the dead were all female, and 13 people had also been injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital.
It said the steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor.
Police did not give details on the size of the crowd.
The celebrations, led by President William Ruto, later proceeded as scheduled.
Reuters
Four killed in Kenya as crowd mistakes steam for teargas, police say
Image: 123RF/ kzcz
Four people were killed on Friday in the western Kenyan town of Kericho when panic broke out after a crowd waiting to enter a stadium to celebrate the country's national day mistook steam from spilt tea for teargas, police said.
A statement from Kericho Police station said the dead were all female, and 13 people had also been injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital.
It said the steam, which caused people waiting to enter a stadium for Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebrations to flee, came from tea spilt by a vendor.
Police did not give details on the size of the crowd.
The celebrations, led by President William Ruto, later proceeded as scheduled.
Reuters
READ MORE:
China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis
Devastating events in Israel, Palestine have saddened us, Ramaphosa tells Dutch monarch
While other states have surged ahead, SA is poorer than it was at the end of apartheid
Kenya's President William Ruto reshuffles cabinet, swaps foreign affairs minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos