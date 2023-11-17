Africa

Nigeria withdraws $1.1bn claim against Eni on oilfield deal

17 November 2023 - 09:30 By Jyoti Narayan
In 2021 a Milan court acquitted Eni, its CEO and Shell over an corruption case revolving around the acquisition of the Nigerian oilfield.
In 2021 a Milan court acquitted Eni, its CEO and Shell over an corruption case revolving around the acquisition of the Nigerian oilfield.
Image: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images/ File photo

Nigeria is withdrawing civil claims totalling $1.1 billion against Italian energy group Eni and related to allegations of corruption in a oilfield deal, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The West African country's justice ministry will waive the claims before Italy's highest court “unconditionally” and “with immediate effect” no later than Nov. 17, the report said citing a letter regarding the OPL 245 field and seen by the newswire.

Responding to a request for comment, an Eni spokesperson confirmed that the group had received the letter regarding OPL 245, and said it was pleased about the Nigerian government's decision.

The energy group added it was ready to consider — together with the government of Nigeria — the necessary steps for achieving the conversion of the licence from prospecting into mining, to ensure development perspectives for the field.

Reuters

