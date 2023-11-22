Africa

Stampede at Republic of Congo stadium kills 31

22 November 2023 - 10:40 By Jyoti Narayan and Christian Elion
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Images shared on social media showed dozens of injured young men sprawled over the floor of a basketball court. Stock photo.
Images shared on social media showed dozens of injured young men sprawled over the floor of a basketball court. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured at a stadium in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville overnight, the government said on Tuesday, with local media reporting a stampede during an army recruitment drive.

The government said the "tragedy" occurred on Monday night at the Ornano stadium, where army recruitment operations were launched on Nov. 14. It did not directly refer to a stampede but said the causes of the incident were being investigated.

The recruitment process has been suspended and a day of mourning declared to pay tribute to 31 recovered bodies and over 140 injured, it said in a statement that revised an earlier reported death toll of 37.

Images shared on social media showed dozens of injured young men sprawled over the floor of a basketball court.

Local media said the stampede was triggered by young men seeking to submit their applications to join the army, an important employer in the country where little of its oil riches have trickled down to the population.

Male unemployment runs at over 20%, according to International Labour Organization figures.

In August a stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games killed 12 and injured around 80.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least 12 dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium

At least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador on Saturday, the Central American ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | At least 78 people killed in Yemen stampede

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital Sanaa as hundreds gathered in a school to receive aid, witnesses and Houthi media ...
News
7 months ago

Two Indonesian match officials jailed over deadly soccer stampede

An Indonesian court handed prison sentences to two soccer match officials on Thursday after finding them guilty of negligence over one of the world's ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Take their salaries, committee suggests for EFF MPs who ‘threatened ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Woman’s body recovered in Kliprivier days after duo swept away during ... South Africa
  3. Mother's health spurs businessman Grant Pattison to take on Discovery Health ... Consumer Live
  4. Off-duty police officer killed in road rage altercation was shot nine times South Africa
  5. Eskom CEO seat has three candidates, will be filled by year-end, says board ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!