Africa

Kenyan parliamentary committee call for reforms to electoral body

27 November 2023 - 09:05 By Humphrey Malalo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kenya was gripped by violent protests early this year triggered by complaints by opposition leaders and supporters about electoral malpractices, the high cost of living and rising taxes.
Kenya was gripped by violent protests early this year triggered by complaints by opposition leaders and supporters about electoral malpractices, the high cost of living and rising taxes.
Image: BAZ RATNER

A committee set up by the Kenyan parliament has called for reforms to the country's electoral body and a review of tax policy, public spending and social security, a copy of their report seen by Reuters on Sunday shows.

The bipartisan committee formed to study opposition grievances wants the electoral commission reconstituted and an audit of the last presidential election.

Kenya was gripped by violent protests early this year triggered by complaints by opposition leaders and supporters about electoral malpractices, the high cost of living and rising taxes.

As a result, the committee was formed in August with the backing of a parliamentary resolution and was mandated to study the grievances and propose necessary policy reforms to the government.

In its report, the committee recommended the "restructuring and reconstitution" of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the country's electoral body.

"The committee recommended the appointment of a panel of experts who would evaluate the 2022 electoral process and a mechanism for evaluating future elections."

The report was published on Saturday, a parliamentary official told Reuters.

The government, the committee said in the report, should also review its tax policy, rationalise public expenditure and expand the reach of social protection.

Incumbent President William Ruto was elected last August on a platform of helping Kenya's working poor, but critics say he has instead implemented tax policies that worsen the plight of ordinary Kenyans already struggling to afford basic commodities.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost to Ruto in the election, rejected the results of the ballot and says his victory was stolen. He has been demanding a review of the election and other broad reforms including reconstitution the IEBC to make it more independent.

In its report, the committee also recommended "establishment and entrenchment of the office of the prime minister in the constitution as a means of improving governance and coordination of functions of the executive arm of government".

In a post on X on Sunday, Kenya State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said Ruto was committed to implementing the committee's proposals.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe's election will likely be rigged — so what next?

It's time for an international conference to be held to save the country, says Prof Ibbo Mandaza.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

WATCH | Tax-hike protesters clash with Kenyan police, two shot dead

Stone-throwing demonstrators clashed with police on Wednesday and two were shot dead, officers on the scene said, in anti-tax protests in cities and ...
News
4 months ago

Kenyan police clash with opposition protesters over tax hikes

Kenyan police fired dozens of teargas canisters into a crowd of opposition supporters on Friday as they marched into the main business district of ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Unhappy with police service? We can help you’: Western Cape police ombudsman ... South Africa
  2. China's respiratory illness surge not as high as pre-pandemic — WHO official World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in Pretoria high court South Africa
  4. North Korea vows more satellite launches, beefs up military on border World
  5. Pope says he has lung inflammation, aide reads Sunday message for him World

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...