Africa

Nigeria's president asks parliament to approve $8.6bn borrowing plan

29 November 2023 - 09:13 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tinubu asked parliament to approve $8.69 billion and 100 million euros ($109.71 million) for projects across infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth, security, employment generation, as well as financial management reforms.
Tinubu asked parliament to approve $8.69 billion and 100 million euros ($109.71 million) for projects across infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth, security, employment generation, as well as financial management reforms.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/ File photo

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has asked lawmakers to approve the government's external borrowing plan for 2022-2024, to finance projects across sectors of the economy, according to a letter read in parliament on Tuesday.

Tinubu asked parliament to approve $8.69 billion and 100 million euros ($109.71 million) for projects across infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth, security, employment generation, as well as financial management reforms.

The president needs parliament's approval for the government, elected in May, to amend the 2022-2024 borrowing plan that was set by the previous government.

He added that African Development Bank and the World Bank have indicated interest in assisting Nigeria mitigate the impact of a fuel subsidy removal with potential loans of $1 billion and $1.5 billion respectively.

Nigeria's parliament last week passed the country's medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026, setting out the government's fiscal plan for the next three years and paving the way for the president to present next year's budget.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. R19bn lost but BRPs want more billions to avoid Post Office closure South Africa
  3. Lead poisoning: Scientists find toxic metals in kitchenware South Africa
  4. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  5. New Kusile unit synchronised to grid South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli DJs perform at site of October 7 attack on music festival
Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag