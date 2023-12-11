Africa

Sudan declares 15 UAE diplomats persona non grata

11 December 2023 - 07:30 By Reuters
Sudan has ordered 15 UAE embassy staff to leave the country within 48-hours.
Image: Supplied

Sudan declared 15 United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 48-hours, the Sudanese state news agency said on Sunday.

The news agency said Sudan’s foreign ministry summoned the acting UAE chargé d’affairs and informed her of the decision. No further details were given.

