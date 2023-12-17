Africa

61 migrants, including women and children, drown off Libya – group

17 December 2023 - 09:14 By Reuters
More than 60 people drowned following a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration in Libya said on on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Giacomo Zorzi/Sea-Watch/handout via REUTERS

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday.

The organisation quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.

