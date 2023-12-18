Several people are feared killed and others injured following a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital Conakry early on Monday, a senior police officer said.
"Yes, there are deaths and injuries," the officer said, adding that they were still doing the count.
The blast rocked the Kaloum district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes, forcing hundreds to flee the area, according to a Reuters reporter.
A huge fire and billowing black smoke can be seen from miles away as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks hastily left the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.
A spokesman for the government of Guinea did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Several feared killed in Guinea oil terminal blast - police officer
