Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Wednesday lost her fight against an application to freeze up to £580m (R13.43bn) of her assets in a lawsuit at London's High Court.
Dos Santos — Africa's first woman billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 — is being sued by Angolan telecom operator Unitel.
Unitel asked the high court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday.
Reuters
Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Wednesday lost her fight against an application to freeze up to £580m (R13.43bn) of her assets in a lawsuit at London's High Court.
Dos Santos — Africa's first woman billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 — is being sued by Angolan telecom operator Unitel.
Unitel asked the high court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday.
Reuters
MORE:
Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back
For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari
WATCH | Angola holds funeral of ex-leader Dos Santos amid dispute over vote
OBITUARY | Jose Eduardo dos Santos: won Angola's war and took the spoils
Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court
Angola's beleaguered Isabel dos Santos steps down from Unitel
Dos Santos accuses state of using fake evidence, Bruce Lee signature to freeze assets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos