Africa

Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets

20 December 2023 - 12:36 By Sam Tobin
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Isabel dos Santos, Africa's first female billionaire. File photo.
Isabel dos Santos, Africa's first female billionaire. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Wednesday lost her fight against an application to freeze up to £580m (R13.43bn) of her assets in a lawsuit at London's High Court.

Dos Santos — Africa's first woman billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 — is being sued by Angolan telecom operator Unitel.

Unitel asked the high court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday. 

Reuters

MORE:

Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back

Cash transfers and crypto wallets from Russia into the UAE have accelerated over the past two weeks, according to sources
World
1 year ago

For Angola’s super-rich, it’s no longer cool to drive a Ferrari

Toward the tail-end of Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s almost four-decade rule of Angola, Porsches, BMWs and the occasional Ferrari meandered through the ...
Motoring
1 year ago

WATCH | Angola holds funeral of ex-leader Dos Santos amid dispute over vote

Amid post-election tensions, Angola held a funeral on Sunday for long-serving ex-leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July but whose ...
News
1 year ago

OBITUARY | Jose Eduardo dos Santos: won Angola's war and took the spoils

José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola for nearly four decades, winning a brutal civil war and overseeing an oil-fuelled boom that did little to ...
News
1 year ago

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

Angola has asked a Dutch court to hand over a half-billion-dollar stake in the Portuguese oil company Galp linked to ex-first daughter Isabel Dos ...
News
2 years ago

Angola's beleaguered Isabel dos Santos steps down from Unitel

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos will leave her job in the administration of telecoms operator Unitel amid ongoing tensions between board ...
News
3 years ago

Dos Santos accuses state of using fake evidence, Bruce Lee signature to freeze assets

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is appealing against court orders in Angola and Portugal which led to her assets being frozen in December last ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground South Africa
  2. 100 firefighters battle blaze across Simon’s Town mountain slopes South Africa
  3. Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court South Africa
  4. Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets Africa
  5. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...