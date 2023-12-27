Africa

Kenya police probe suspected killings on Del Monte pineapple farm

27 December 2023 - 19:09 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kenyan police are investigating the suspected murder of four men on a Del Monte pineapple farm near Nairobi. Stock photo.
Kenyan police are investigating the suspected murder of four men on a Del Monte pineapple farm near Nairobi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ольга Гагарова

Kenyan police said on Wednesday they were investigating suspected killings of four men on a Del Monte pineapple farm near Nairobi, months after a media report said security guards on the same farm had killed and assaulted trespassing villagers.

Friends and relatives of the latest victims urged the government to intervene to explain how the four ended up in a river, around 40km from Nairobi.

Multinational food company Del Monte did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment but has said in the past it has a longstanding commitment to human rights.

Earlier this year a joint investigation by Britain's Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian newspaper found evidence they said showed security guards working for Del Monte had killed and brutally assaulting villagers suspected of trespassing on the Kenyan pineapple farm.

Del Monte said at the time it had initiated investigations, supported by an independent review by a specialist human rights consultancy.

Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

Kenyan digital rights campaigners warn a phone tracking programme the government said it was pressing ahead with to trace counterfeit devices and ...
News
10 hours ago

"Kenyan police have launched investigations into the killings of people inside the Del Monte pineapple farm," said David Kainga Mathiu, Muranga county police commander.

"We have not yet arrested any suspects," he told Reuters.

After five days of searching, two bodies were found in the river on Sunday, and another two on Monday, independent broadcaster Citizen TV reported.

"When we found the first body, we started screaming," Rhoda Wayua told Citizen TV. "After a while, the second body washed up. It was that of my son."

Another relative, Peter Kamanzi, claimed at least one of the victims had sustained injuries that may have contributed to his death.

"It's quite visible that this boy was seriously beaten up," Kamanzi said.

READ MORE:

Ethiopia becomes Africa's latest sovereign default

Ethiopia became Africa's third default in as many years on Tuesday after it failed to make a $33m (R609.39m) "coupon" payment on its only ...
News
1 day ago

Ships rerouted by Red Sea crisis face overwhelmed African ports

Shipping companies sailing around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi attacks on the Red Sea face tough choices over where to refuel and restock, ...
News
5 days ago

DRC recalls envoys to Tanzania, Kenya over alliance launch in Nairobi

Democratic Republic of Congo recalled its ambassadors from Kenya and Tanzania for consultations on Saturday after a new Congolese military alliance ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya eyes localised load-shedding to contain national blackouts

Kenya will consider small-scale, scheduled power outages, technically known as load-shedding, to contain demand surges that have been blamed for ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith Christmas Eve floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...