Nigeria's Dangote Group says it is co-operating with FX investigation

08 January 2024 - 09:00 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye /File photo

Nigeria's Dangote Group said on Sunday it was co-operating with an anti-graft commission which is investigating the possible misuse of foreign exchange from the central bank and would provide all required information.

In its first comments since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) visited the company's headquarters in Lagos last week, Dangote confirmed that the agency's officers had sought some documents to help the investigation.

The group is owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

It said it first received a request for documents last month and delivered a batch on Jan. 4 but the EFCC did not accept the documents, insisting that its officers visit the Dangote offices to collect them.

“Whilst our representatives were still at the EFCC's office to deliver the documents, a team of their officers proceeded to visit our offices to demand for the same documents in a manner that appeared designed to cause us unwarranted embarrassment,” the company said in a statement.

“We remain committed to providing the EFCC with all necessary information and co-operation.”

The EFCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dangote said at the moment no accusations of wrongdoing had been made against any company within the group, which counts cement and fertiliser manufacturing, sugar refining and a 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery among its businesses.

