Africa

At least 20 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident, officials say

11 January 2024 - 06:49 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.
Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

At least 20 people are feared dead in an accident involving two passenger boats travelling from Andoni to Bonny island in Nigeria's coastal Rivers State, local officials said on Wednesday, the first such accident to hit the region this year.

Erastus Awortu, chairman of Andoni local government area, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night along the Andoni waterways.

"When we learned of the tragic development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on a rescue mission at the scene of the incident," Awortu said in a statement, without providing further details about survivors.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.

Last year, almost 200 people died in boat accidents across Nigeria. One such disaster in June killed more than 100 after an overloaded boat capsized in the north-central Niger State.

Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a statement, expressed condolences to the affected families and pledged to "ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Thirty migrants missing, 17 rescued after boat capsizes in central Mediterranean

Thirty people are missing and 17 were rescued in the central Mediterranean on Sunday after the boat in which they were travelling from Libya capsized.
News
10 months ago

Death toll in Nigeria boat capsize tragedy rises to 76

The death toll from a boat accident in Nigeria's southeastern state of Anambra has risen to 76, the president said on Sunday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe’s surging internet costs wreak havoc on small businesses Africa
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...