Africa

Collapse of gold mine in Tanzania kills 22 after heavy rains

14 January 2024 - 13:08 By Nuzulack Dausen
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The accident happened early on Saturday in the Simiyu region after a group of people started mining in an area where activity had been restricted due to ongoing heavy rains. Stock photo.
The accident happened early on Saturday in the Simiyu region after a group of people started mining in an area where activity had been restricted due to ongoing heavy rains. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Dario Hayashi

The collapse of an illegal small-scale gold mine has killed at least 22 people in northern Tanzania following heavy rains, a senior government official said on Sunday.

The accident happened early on Saturday in the Simiyu region after a group of people, aged between 24 and 38, started mining in an area where activity had been restricted due to ongoing heavy rains, Simon Simalenga, the region's Bariadi district commissioner, told Reuters.

"Initially we were told that there were 19 to 20 people who were trapped in the mines but unfortunately we ended up retrieving 22 bodies," he said, adding that the search and rescue operation was continuing although almost all the rubble that had buried them had now been removed.

Simalenga said the group had discovered an area rich in minerals around two to three weeks previously and moved to start mining before the government had approved physical and environmental safety and procedures.

"The regional mining officer visited them and stopped them from mining as it was working on the required procedures," he said.

The group defied the order, he added, starting to mine late on Friday before part of the area caved in and buried them inside.

The government has worked for years to improve safety for small-scale miners but unsafe and unregulated illegal mining still occurs in Tanzania, which is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after South Africa, Ghana and Mali. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

KZN floods claim more victims

Three bodies were discovered in a car on the N11 in the flood-hit town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. In a separate incident, a person ...
News
4 hours ago

Tshisekedi's ruling party leads in DRC legislative election: provisional results

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's UDPS party won 66 seats in the December parliamentary election, provisional results showed ...
News
8 hours ago

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amid spat

The Rwandan government on Thursday said Burundi had decided to shut its border with the East African nation, weeks after the Burundian president ...
News
2 days ago

Gold Fields reports employee death in accident at South Deep mine

A Gold Fields employee died in an underground accident at its South Deep mine in Westonaria, Gauteng, on Tuesday, the company said on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

The zama zama challenge: South Africa has 6,100 derelict, ownerless mines

The scale of illegal mining in South Africa and associated criminality was outlined by defence minister Thandi Modise on Friday as soldiers are ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSFAS should distribute funds and ditch the tenders — NGO South Africa
  3. Canada doesn't accept premise of SA's genocide motion at ICJ: Trudeau World
  4. 48 firms sign up to help Joburg keep traffic lights on during power cuts South Africa
  5. Western Cape forges ahead with building new schools despite R716m budget cuts South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...