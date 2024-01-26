Africa

Niger junta temporarily stops granting new mining licences

26 January 2024 - 12:04 By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It has one major uranium mining operation in the north operated by France's state-owned Orano. Those operations have continued despite a military coup in July last year.
It has one major uranium mining operation in the north operated by France's state-owned Orano. Those operations have continued despite a military coup in July last year.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/ File Photo

Niger's self-appointed military government has temporarily suspended the granting of new mining licences and ordered an audit of the sector, the mines ministry said.

The ministry did not provide a reason for the licence suspension in its January 22 statement that was seen by Reuters on Thursday. The mines minister did not respond to calls for comment.

The West African nation has the continent's highest-grade uranium ores and is the world's seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal used as fuel for nuclear energy.

It has one major uranium mining operation in the north operated by France's state-owned Orano. Those operations have continued despite a military coup in July last year.

Several artisanal gold mines also operate in the country. Ghana's Nguvu Mining owns the only commercial gold mine in the southwest.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  2. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot South Africa
  4. Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide ... World
  5. POLL | Should police charge Kelly Khumalo based on latest revelations? South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge