Africa

At least 12 killed, 15 children missing in South Sudan attack

02 April 2024 - 14:01 By Waakhe Simon Wudu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people, while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local conflicts continued to increase ahead of elections late this year. Stock photo.
Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people, while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local conflicts continued to increase ahead of elections late this year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

Youths attacked a village in eastern South Sudan and shot dead at least 12 people, while 15 children are missing, officials said on Tuesday, as local conflicts continued to increase ahead of elections late this year.

A civil war from 2013-18 caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and although the main belligerents have since been at peace, clashes continue among armed groups.

Activists believe the recent rise in violence is at least partly connected to the elections to choose leaders to succeed the present transitional government.

In the latest incident on Sunday, youths attacked Ajwara village in Pibor's Pochalla county, Abraham Kelang, information minister of Greater Pibor administrative area, said.

"Twelve people were killed, 10 injured and there were some cattle that were raided," he told Reuters, adding that most of the dead were elderly.

The attackers, from the Murle ethnic group, are also suspected of abducting children, Owety Olung, the acting commissioner of Pochalla county, said.

"We have 15 children who are still missing right now. We don't know where they are if they are with the attackers or in the bush," he told Reuters.

Pochalla county is mostly inhabited by the Anyuak ethnic group. They and the Murle, who mainly live in neighbouring Boma county, have fought sporadically and the violence, partly motivated by cattle rustling, has involved ethnic groups from neighbouring Jonglei state.

In late March, youths shot dead 15 people in Pibor, including Boma's deputy army commander, government officials and the county commissioner's bodyguards.

Officials also blamed the youths for the killing last year of another county commissioner in Pibor and a security official.

More than 150 people were killed earlier this year during conflicts between rival groups in northern and western South Sudan.

Reuters

READ MORE:

One dead, two wounded in Finland school shooting, 12-year-old suspect held

One child was killed and two others seriously wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday, police said, with a ...
News
2 hours ago

Year-long war dims Sudan's Ramadan festivities

The feasts and festivities of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have been muted in Sudan this year with millions of people displaced from their homes ...
News
5 days ago

About 40 killed in violence near disputed Sudan-South Sudan border

About 40 people, many of them civilians, have been killed in violence in a disputed area on South Sudan's border with Sudan over the weekend, a ...
News
1 month ago

At least one child dying every two hours in Sudan's Zamzam camp: MSF

At least one child is dying every two hours in Sudan's Zamzam camp, one of the largest and oldest camps for displaced people in the country, French ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to block arrest fails South Africa
  2. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  3. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  4. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa
  5. More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires South Africa

Latest Videos

Investigators comb scene of deadly South Africa bus crash
At least 45 killed in South Africa bus accident