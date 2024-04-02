Africa

Ugandan president's son vows crackdown on graft after taking over military

02 April 2024 - 07:48 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to fight corruption in the military after taking over as its top commander, a move widely expected to accelerate his rise to eventually succeed his father.

Museveni, 79, who has led Uganda for 38 years, named 49-year-old son Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the East African country's new Chief of Defence Forces last week.

In a formal handover ceremony on Thursday, Kainerugaba "vowed to improve the welfare of soldiers by fighting the evil of corruption and mismanagement of resources", according to a statement released by the military.

Uganda's military plays a significant role in regional peace and has contingents deployed in Somalia and Democratic Republic of Congo where troops are helping battle Islamist insurgents.

Uganda's opposition has accused Museveni of fast-tracking his son's military career to prepare him to take political power. Museveni has denied grooming him for the presidency.

In 2022, Museveni removed Kainerugaba from his post as commander of Uganda's land forces after he made threats to invade neighbouring Kenya in posts on social media platform X.

Kainerugaba, who also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, later said the threats were a joke.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to stand for leadership in 2026

The son of Uganda's aging leader, Yoweri Museveni, has said he intends to stand for the presidency in 2026, the first time the outspoken general has ...
News
1 year ago

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni apologises for son's tweets on invading Kenya

Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday apologised to Kenya after his son, a top general and heir-apparent, threatened on Twitter to invade ...
News
1 year ago

Uganda removes president's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from army role after Kenya invasion tweets

President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda's land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  2. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  3. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa
  4. More than 700 people left homeless after Cape Town fires South Africa
  5. 15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings South Africa

Latest Videos

Investigators comb scene of deadly South Africa bus crash
At least 45 killed in South Africa bus accident