Africa

Nigeria hikes electricity tariff for bigger consumers in subsidy cut

04 April 2024 - 08:45 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Removing electricity subsidies is part of President Bola Tinubu's reform agenda, after he last year scrapped a popular but costly fuel subsidy and allowed the currency to devalue sharply.
Removing electricity subsidies is part of President Bola Tinubu's reform agenda, after he last year scrapped a popular but costly fuel subsidy and allowed the currency to devalue sharply.
Image: Stock

Nigeria's electricity regulator on Wednesday approved an increase in tariffs for better-off consumers who use the most power as the government tries to wean the economy off subsidies to ease pressure on public finances.

On Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga told Reuters that the government planned to axe an electricity subsidy for 15% of consumers to reduce its $2.6bn (R48,5bn) cost.

The vice chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Oseni, said the increase would take effect immediately.

"The commission has approved a rate review of 225 naira per kilowatt hour from a maximum of 68 naira per kilowatt hour ... for just under 15% of the customer population in the Nigerian electricity supply industry," Oseni said.

Oseni said the commission would categorise customers using data from electricity distributors.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, faces perennial power shortages that have contributed to years of weak growth. Removing electricity subsidies is part of President Bola Tinubu's reform agenda, after he last year scrapped a popular but costly fuel subsidy and allowed the currency to devalue sharply.

The reforms that Tinubu hopes will revive growth have stoked inflation to more than 30% and worsened a cost of living crisis, angering workers.

The World Bank has in the past recommended subsidy cuts to help Nigeria improve the state of its public finances.

Nigeria last reviewed electricity tariffs in 2020.

Its electricity sector faces a myriad of problems including a failing grid, gas shortages, high debt and vandalism. The country has 12,500 megawatts of installed capacity but produces only about a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians reliant on expensive diesel-powered generators.

State-controlled power tariffs are too low to attract new investors and allow distribution firms to recoup costs and pay generating companies - leaving the sector with ballooning debts.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria mulls handing over power utilities to state

Nigeria’s government is considering handing over its stake in 11 power utilities to state governments to improve oversight and address the country’s ...
News
3 months ago

Nigeria's small businesses feel squeeze after petrol subsidy scrapped

In a small factory in Nigeria's northern Kano city, Muhammad Khamis Umar stares at stacks of plastic products that have not been sold for over a week ...
News
9 months ago

Uganda faces load-shedding after major hydropower plant suspends operations

Uganda said on Tuesday a hydropower plant representing some 15% of its electricity generating capacity had been put under an emergency shutdown due ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  4. Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank South Africa
  5. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: embattled speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns
Uganda's Constitutional court upholds anti-homosexuality law