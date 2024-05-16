Africa

At least five missing in landslide in central Kenya

16 May 2024 - 13:30 By Jefferson Kahinju
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An excavator moves soil at the scene of search and rescue operations for people who are feared trapped at the scene of a landslide following heavy rains within Matathia area of Kimende Escarpment, in Kiambu County, Kenya, on May 15 2024.
An excavator moves soil at the scene of search and rescue operations for people who are feared trapped at the scene of a landslide following heavy rains within Matathia area of Kimende Escarpment, in Kiambu County, Kenya, on May 15 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

A landslide that followed heavy rain in central Kenya has swept away at least five people, residents said on Wednesday, and the Red Cross said its workers would assist in rescue efforts.

The landslide occurred in Kimende Escarpment in Kiambu County, north of the capital Nairobi, the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on social media platform X late on Tuesday.

“The area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone,” it said.

Joseph Gitau, a resident of Kimende, said his cousin was among four people engulfed by the landslide, which happened while they were walking along a road.

“There were four people altogether and three of them were slightly ahead of the other one who was behind. Unfortunately, the soil covered them all,” he told Reuters.

A second witness, George Kariuki, said a motorcycle rider was also hit by the landslide, while his colleague managed to escape.

“The second motorbike wasn't so lucky because the rider got caught by the landslide as he tried to turn back. I saw that and started screaming for help,” Kariuki said.

Heavy rains and floods in the East African country since late March have killed at least 289 people and displaced 285,600, latest government statistics show. In the single deadliest incident, at least 61 people were killed in late April in a mudslide and flash floods in the town of Mai Mahiu in central Kenya.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenyan government doctors sign agreement to end strike

Kenyan public hospital doctors on Wednesday signed a return to work agreement with the government meant to end a strike that started in mid-March, ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya Airways staff members detained in DRC released: official and airline

Two Kenya Airways staff members who were detained in Democratic Republic of Congo in late April have been released, a senior Kenyan foreign ministry ...
News
1 week ago

No happy ending for exiled Ugandans a year after gay crackdown

A year after Uganda enacted one of the world's harshest anti-gay laws, many LGBTQ+ exiles are struggling to start over, facing a host of new hurdles ...
News
6 days ago

Microsoft to shut Africa development centre in Nigeria

Microsoft is closing down its Africa Development Centre in the continent's most populous nation Nigeria, which will lead to job losses, a ...
News
1 week ago

Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228

The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nasi Ispani gets R8.4bn to train half a million youths in Gauteng South Africa
  2. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  3. Israeli hostage who spent 55 days in Gaza visits SA to talk about her ordeal South Africa
  4. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  5. Cash-strapped lawyer Thubelihle Mpisi wants to represent himself in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...