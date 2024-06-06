Africa

At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo, local official says

06 June 2024 - 08:19 By Yassin Kombi
The rebel group Allied Democratic Forces has been based in the jungles of eastern Congo for more than two decades from where they launch attacks. File photo.
Image: 123rf/zeferli

At least 16 people were killed by a suspected Islamist rebel group based in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, an official from the local administration said on Wednesday.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), allied to Islamic State, started as a Ugandan insurgency but has operated from the jungles of eastern Congo for almost three decades.

"We believe the ADF are the perpetrators of this attack. They took advantage of the departure of the military in the area to come and kill the population," local official Fabien Kakule Viriro told Reuters.

The victims were hacked to death with machetes while they were in their homes or in the fields, the official said, adding some were executed while trying to escape.

Reuters

