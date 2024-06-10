An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's office of the president and cabinet said in a statement.
Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defence Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 9.17am (0717 GMT), it said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.
The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10.02am, according to the statement.
Reuters
Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says
Image: Reuters TV
