Africa

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says

10 June 2024 - 19:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima.
Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima.
Image: Reuters TV

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," Malawi's office of the president and cabinet said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defence Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 9.17am (0717 GMT), it said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10.02am, according to the statement.

Reuters

MORE:

Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death

Iran on Thursday started registration of candidates for an early election next month following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter ...
News
1 week ago

US bars four former Malawi officials over corruption, state department says

The US has barred four former officials of the Malawi government from entry because of their involvement in corruption, the state department said ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Four bloodied suspects appear in court for Moscow massacre

Russia has charged four men it claims attacked a Moscow concert hall, killing at least 130 people and wounding more than 180.
News
2 months ago

How Boeing's latest crisis could imperil its 2021 DOJ crash agreement

US authorities are facing fresh pressure from families of the victims of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes to criminally prosecute the aerospace ...
News
2 months ago

Son of Flight MH370 passenger conflicted over honouring the dead

Every spring, China observes the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, where families visit and clean the graves of their ancestors, making ritual ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sardine frenzy' hits KZN as 'Greatest Shoal on Earth' arrives on south coast South Africa
  2. City Power imposes measures, including load reduction, in Joburg to reduce ... South Africa
  3. Tito Mboweni adds another feather to his cap South Africa
  4. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  5. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...