Africa

Malawi president: all killed on plane carrying Vice-President Chilima

11 June 2024 - 12:58 By Frank Phiri
The plain carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima was found with all passengers being found dead.
Image: Reuters TV

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday during an address to the nation that everyone on board the airplane carrying Malawi Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima that went missing on Monday had been killed.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 09.17am

The plane was unable to land at the airport due to poor visibility and was ordered to return to the capital, Chakwera said in a televised address to the nation.

Reuters

