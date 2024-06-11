Africa

'Pray against an emergency landing': Was Bushiri's May prayer a 'prophecy' of Malawian VP Chilima's plane crash?

11 June 2024 - 18:01 By Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri is in the spotlight again. File photo.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri is in the spotlight again. File photo.
Image: ECG/Facebook

Two weeks before Malawian Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima was killed in a plane crash, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri asked his followers to “pray against an emergency landing”.

Bushiri made the call to his Facebook followers on May 28. He did not specify who the prayer was intended for, but now some of his followers believe his request could have been a prophecy of the military aircraft crash that killed Chilima and nine others on Monday.

Since news of the plane crash broke, Bushiri's post has gone viral, garnering more than 7,000 comments.

Bushiri's prayer request has gone viral.
Bushiri's prayer request has gone viral.
Image: Screenshot

While some people described the post as a prophecy of the fatal crash in Bushiri's home country, others dismissed the speculation, saying the post was not specific and Bushiri could've been praying about anything during that time.

“If he prophesied then he could have rebuked the spirit rather than waiting for casualties,” said Leonard Koech, commenting on the debate.

Another social media user, Jack Chanza, said: “So what good was this prophecy when it did not give enough details?”

Festus Manda said: “I am very sorry for the people who think Bushiri is their God. Please stay with your Bushiri out of this!”

Here are some other reactions from social media:

Pray against emergency landing!

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president

Search and rescue operations will continue until the missing aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima is found, the southern ...
News
10 hours ago

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
News
1 day ago

‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda has taken on the role of ensuring Shepherd Bushiri's Pretoria region headquarters returns to its ...
Sport
2 months ago

Armed robbers pounce on Bushiri's Mpumalanga church

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s congregation at his church in Mpumalanga was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.
News
9 months ago

Bushiri extradition: Department clarifies ‘misinterpreted’ ruling

The justice and correctional services department has clarified the “misinterpreted” Malawi high court judgment on its application to extradite ...
News
1 year ago

State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case

The state has concluded investigations in the R102m fraud case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and is ready to go to trial on the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  2. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa
  4. Store water, Joburg residents urged ahead of Rand Water maintenance South Africa
  5. Malawi president: all killed on plane carrying Vice-President Chilima Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...