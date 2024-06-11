Africa

Search continues for missing aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president

11 June 2024 - 09:38 By Frank Phiri
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The plain carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima is still missing.
The plain carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima is still missing.
Image: Reuters TV

Search and rescue operations will continue until the missing aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima is found, the southern African nation's president said late on Monday.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a military aircraft with nine others that left Lilongwe, the capital, at 09.17am

It said efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar had failed. The plane had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu Airport at 10.02am

The plane was unable to land at the airport due to poor visibility and was ordered to return to the capital, President Lazarus Chakwera said in a televised address to the nation.

"I'm holding on to every fibre of hope that we'll find survivors," he said, adding that the search area was concentrated around a 10km radius in a forest reserve.

"I have given strict orders that the operation should continue until the plane is found."

He said Malawi had reached out to neighbouring countries, and the US, Britain, Norway and the Israeli governments for support in the rescue efforts.

Chilima, seen as a potential candidate in next year's presidential election, was arrested in 2022 over graft allegations.

However, a Malawi court dropped the corruption charges against him last month after the director of public prosecutions filed a notice for the case to be discontinued. Chilima has denied any wrongdoing.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Aircraft carrying Malawi vice-president missing, presidency says

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others has gone missing, Malawi's presidency said on Monday.
News
19 hours ago

Malawi vice-president arrested over corruption, says graft watchdog

Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested and charged the country's Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima over graft allegations, it said on Friday, ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe 'vindicated' after Corruption Watch withdraws case South Africa
  2. I froze when I saw my 'dead brother' alive, says sister of Soshanguve man ... South Africa
  3. Forensic audit, e-mails lead US court to approve extradition of Magashule’s ... South Africa
  4. Store water, Joburg residents urged ahead of Rand Water maintenance South Africa
  5. Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China World

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...