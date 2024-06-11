Africa

Thirty-eight migrants killed after boat capsizes off Yemen, official says

11 June 2024 - 09:16 By Mohammed Ghobari
According to the United Nations, 97,000 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa last year.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/ File photo

Thirty-eight migrants coming from the Horn of Africa were killed after their boat capsized off Yemen's Aden, a local official and witnesses said on Monday.

Hadi Al-Khurma, the director of Rudum district, told Reuters the boat sank before it reached the shores of the Shabwa governorate, east of Aden.

“Fishermen and residents managed to rescue 78 of the migrants, who reported that about 100 others who were with them on the same boat are missing. The search is still ongoing, and the United Nations has been informed of the incident,” he said.

