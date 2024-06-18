Botswana's Debswana Diamond Company on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Jwaneng mine following an accident involving a crane and drill rig.
The incident, which took place on Monday, involved an employee of one of Debswana's contracting companies, it said in a statement. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, Debswana added.
Debswana is a joint venture between the Botswana government and diamond giant De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc .
Botswana's Debswana reports fatality at its Jwaneng mine
Image: Mining Technology
