Africa

Botswana's Debswana reports fatality at its Jwaneng mine

18 June 2024 - 13:08 By Brian Benza
Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana. File photo
Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana. File photo
Image: Mining Technology

Botswana's Debswana Diamond Company on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Jwaneng mine following an accident involving a crane and drill rig.

The incident, which took place on Monday, involved an employee of one of Debswana's contracting companies, it said in a statement. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, Debswana added.

Debswana is a joint venture between the Botswana government and diamond giant De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc .

