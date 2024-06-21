Africa

WATCH | Africa to produce 60% of its vaccine doses by 2040: Macron

21 June 2024 - 09:01 By Reuters
The African vaccine manufacturing industry is expected to supply over 60% of the total vaccine doses required on the continent by 2040, up from around 2% now, French president Emmanuel Macron said.

