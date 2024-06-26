Africa

WATCH | Can edible insects help fight hunger in DR Congo?

26 June 2024 - 08:14 By TimesLIVE
Onions, peppers, tomatoes and, larvae. Inside this orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, children are being fed the thick white worms, known locally as mpose.

Orphans in DRC fed palm weevil larvae in bid to beat malnutrition

At an orphanage in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, more than 60 children stared at their plates of palm weevil larvae fried in ...
News
1 day ago

Indigenous crops harnessed to fight food poverty

Soaring food prices and persistent poverty are forcing poor households to replace nutritious food with cheaper meals to stave off hunger
News
1 week ago

Sudan's cemeteries swell with fresh graves as hunger and disease spread

Community leaders are keeping handwritten lists of the names of the dead in the Kalma displaced persons camp in Sudan’s Darfur region.
News
2 days ago
