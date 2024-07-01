Africa

Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

01 July 2024 - 14:00 By Giulia Paravicini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.
Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.
Image: 123RF/ 123branex/ File photo

Turkey has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, according to four officials familiar with the matter.

The negotiations are the latest attempt to mend diplomatic ties between the east African neighbours, whose relationship soured in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20km (12 miles) of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.

Spokespeople for the Somali government, Turkey's foreign ministry, and Ethiopia's foreign ministry, government and intelligence service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Somaliland, which has struggled to gain international recognition despite governing itself and enjoying comparative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991, said it was not involved in the talks.

The goal of the negotiation was unclear, and expectations of a resolution were low, two of the officials said.

“Despite rumours that Somalia has softened its stance on refusing to engage in dialogue until Ethiopia withdraws the (agreement), it seems unlikely,” one of the officials said.

“I don't see a way forward, and I don't expect much will come from these talks.”

Turkey has become a close ally of the Somali government since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan first visited Mogadishu in 2011, training its security forces and supplying development assistance.

The two nations signed a defence pact in February under which Ankara will provide maritime security support to Somalia to help the African country defend its territorial waters.

Turkey has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkey, and in return secured a foothold in Africa and on a key global shipping route.

Reuters

READ MORE :

Somalia's Puntland refuses to recognise federal government after disputed constitutional changes

Somalia's semi-autonomous state of Puntland said on Sunday it has withdrawn from the country's federal system and will govern itself independently ...
News
2 months ago

Somalia to expel Ethiopian troops unless Somaliland port deal scrapped, official says

Somalia will expel thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country to help with security by the end of the year unless Addis Ababa scraps a ...
News
4 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | How Ethiopia's quarrel with Somalia could destabilise Horn of Africa

Ethiopia's deal to lease a port in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland has infuriated the government in Mogadishu and prompted concern it will ...
News
5 months ago

Somalia president signs law nullifying Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed a law nullifying an agreement by the breakaway Somaliland region to grant Ethiopia access to the Red ...
News
5 months ago

Somalia rejects port deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland

Somalia on Tuesday rejected a pact its breakaway region of Somaliland signed with Ethiopia allowing it to use a major port with access to the Red Sea ...
News
5 months ago

Somalia rejects mediation efforts with Ethiopia over port deal

Somalia rejected any discussions with Ethiopia about Addis Ababa's agreement to lease a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland, as regional heads ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list Politics
  3. Eskom adds 800MW to electricity grid News
  4. Tremor felt in Joburg early on Monday was the second in days South Africa
  5. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...