Rwanda donates grain to El Nino-ravaged Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe congratulated Rwanda, with Shava saying Kwibohora 30 was an important milestone in the development path that Rwanda had chosen.
Rwanda was on a path founded on the principles of restoration of human dignity and the rekindling of hope for the nation, Shava said.
“The virtues of strength, resilience, and unity are synonymous with Rwanda, and they have propelled the nation forward, after the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Now, three decades later, we look back with admiration and applaud the positive steps that have been taken by the government and people of Rwanda towards national healing and sustained economic transformation.”
Musoni said the occasion was for Rwanda to celebrate the bravery, patriotism and sacrifice of its heroes who stopped the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis and liberated Rwanda.
He said Rwanda and Zimbabwe enjoyed cordial bilateral relations which was evidenced by not only high-level visits but also the signing of more than 26 MoUs and agreements of co-operation “that are of mutual benefit to both our people in various sectors” such as education, energy, justice, economics as well as social and cultural exchanges.
Rwanda has donated 1,000 tonnes of grain as part of a global response to an appeal by Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the country was affected by the El Nino-induced drought which has rendered half of Zimbabwe’s population of more than 15-million food-insecure during the 2024-2025 season.
In April this year, Mnangagwa declared a nationwide state of disaster in Zimbabwe due to the severe drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon which has triggered a humanitarian crisis across Southern Africa.
Zimbabwe’s minister of foreign affairs and international trade Frederick Shava thanked President Paul Kagame for the “generous” donation during an event in Harare on Thursday celebrating Rwanda’s 30th Liberation Day anniversary, known as Kwibohora 30.
“As we celebrate Rwanda’s Liberation Day today, a consignment of 1,000 tonnes of maize is on its way to Zimbabwe from Kigali,” Shava told attendees at the event.
Shava said the humanitarian assistance from Rwanda would alleviate the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.
“This donation will go a long way in reducing food and nutrition deficit among our affected communities. We will forever remember this generous donation which has come from our dear brothers and sisters from Rwanda.”
Rwanda’s ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni said his country and Zimbabwe had become close and the donation was a clear statement that Rwanda and Zimbabwe were one people.
As part of the global response to the humanitarian crisis, Zimbabwe last week received $31.8m (R570.94m) in drought relief aid from the African Risk Capacity (ARC), an arm of the AU.
Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube, received $16.8m from ARC, which was complemented by payments from Zimbabwe’s ARC partners, the World Food Programme (WFP) and Start Network of $6.1m and $8.9m, respectively.
Ncube said the drought relief funds would be distributed to about 508,435 households in 27 districts across the country. Zimbabwe has also received assistance from other donors.
The Zimbabwean government has revised its food relief funding appeal from the initial $2bn to $3bn.
