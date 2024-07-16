Africa

Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia's capital

16 July 2024 - 09:40 By Abdi Sheikh
People gather near the wreckages of vehicles destroyed at the scene of an explosion outside a restaurant where patrons were watching the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament on TV, in Bondhere district of Mogadishu, Somalia July 15, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, killing five and injuring 20 as patrons were watching the final of the Euro 2024 football tournament on TV, police said, blaming Islamist insurgents.

The bomb destroyed 10 cars and damaged several buildings nearby in a well-guarded area near the Presidential Palace, a Reuters reporter said.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack on an affiliated radio station, saying the bombing targeted a place where security and government workers meet at night.

The Islamist group, which once ruled much of Somalia, has been fighting for years to impose its strict interpretation of Islam on Somalia.

The insurgents have frequently launched raids and deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government in the last two years, despite losing large swathes of territory to government forces and their allies.

