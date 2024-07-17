Africa

More than 10-million people displaced by Sudan war, IOM says

17 July 2024 - 07:23 By Nafisa Eltahir
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A member of the Sudanese Armed forces walks between damaged buildings, almost one year into the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, in Omdurman, Sudan, on April 7 2024. File photo.
A member of the Sudanese Armed forces walks between damaged buildings, almost one year into the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, in Omdurman, Sudan, on April 7 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

More than 10-million Sudanese, or 20% of the population, have been driven from their homes since the war there began, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday, as the world's largest displacement crisis continues to worsen.

The number is the latest dire figure out of the east African country, devastated by a conflict that began in April 2023. The war has left half the population of about 50-million facing a hunger crisis and in need of humanitarian aid, the most of any country.

More than 2.2-million people have fled to other countries since the war began, while almost 7.8-million sought refuge inside the country, the IOM said in a bimonthly report. An additional 2.8-million people were already displaced by previous conflicts in the country.

Fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that broke out in the capital Khartoum last year quickly expanded across Darfur to the west, with the RSF taking control of most centres. UN experts say hunger has replaced violence as the largest driver of migration from Darfur, where they face difficulty delivering aid.

“All refugees I met said the reason they fled Sudan was hunger,” said World Health Organisation country director Dr. Shible Sahbani to reporters after visiting refugees from Darfur, the source of half of the displaced population, in Chad.

Rising conflicts globally slowed childhood vaccination rate in 2023: UN

More children were left out of critical vaccination drives for diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough last year as a rise in ...
News
3 hours ago

“A woman who just reached Adré reported that all food they used to produce locally in Darfur was taken by the fighters,” he added.

As the RSF expands its reach in the south east of the country in recent weeks, more than 150,000 people were displaced from Sennar state, the IOM said, many for the second or third time after RSF raids on markets and homes in the state's small towns and villages.

The RSF denies harming civilians and attributes the activity to rogue actors.

Many displaced are now in Gedaref state, which hosts 668,000 people who face heavy rains with limited shelter, and where RSF units have staged incursions.

Human Rights Watch last week warned of the danger of RSF expansion into the Gedaref for 40,000 Ethiopian refugees, largely Tigrayans, who the RSF accuse of fighting alongside the army.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Women, children trapped at church in Sudan's capital endure hunger, bombardment

Trapped in a Catholic mission sheltering dozens of women and children from the war raging on the streets of Khartoum, Father Jacob Thelekkadan ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan faces famine risk in 14 areas, global hunger monitor says

There is a realistic chance of famine in 14 areas across Sudan if the conflict that began in April last year between military factions escalates ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan's cemeteries swell with fresh graves as hunger and disease spread

Community leaders are keeping handwritten lists of the names of the dead in the Kalma displaced persons camp in Sudan’s Darfur region.
News
3 weeks ago

Mass starvation is 'very real risk' in some Sudan regions, WHO says

Mass starvation is a "very real risk" in some regions of war-torn Sudan, where conflict has made medical aid broadly unavailable, the head of the ...
News
1 month ago

Israel, Hamas, Sudan rivals added to UN list for killing children

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday named and shamed Israel's armed and security forces, Palestinian militants Hamas and Islamic Jihad  ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. YearBeyond programme gives youth employment opportunities, confidence South Africa
  4. Two suspects held in connection with Jacques Freitag's murder South Africa
  5. ‘I’m fearful for my life’: man accused of running pro-Ramaphosa viral X account ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji