Africa

Nigerian judge adjourns Binance money laundering trial to October

17 July 2024 - 11:04 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Binance and executives Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen and head of financial crimes compliance, and British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, a regional manager for Africa, have been charged with laundering more than $35 million and engaging in specialised financial activities without a licence.
Binance and executives Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen and head of financial crimes compliance, and British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, a regional manager for Africa, have been charged with laundering more than $35 million and engaging in specialised financial activities without a licence.
Image: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/ File photo

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned a money laundering trial against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and two of its executives to Oct. 11, after the court's annual holiday that starts next week.

Binance and executives Tigran Gambaryan, a US citizen and head of financial crimes compliance, and British-Kenyan national Nadeem Anjarwalla, a regional manager for Africa, have been charged with laundering more than $35 million and engaging in specialised financial activities without a licence.

The exchange also faces a separate four counts of tax evasion. They have all pleaded not guilty to the all the charges. Gambaryan appeared in court in a wheelchair on Tuesday. His case has been stalled since May because he was not well enough to stand trial. Binance has previously said Gambaryan had malaria and pneumonia.

Trial Judge Emeka Nwite expressed frustration after a court-ordered medical report for Gambaryan was not submitted as evidence. He had previously ordered the documents released from the hospital where Gambaryan was treated, but the facility's director has not complied.

Judge Nwite issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the hospital's medical director, demanding their presence at the next hearing. He also ordered Gambaryan to be admitted to the hospital for 24 hours “for emphasis” and proper treatment. Last month, two US lawmakers urged the US embassy in Nigeria to seek the release of Gambaryan, who has been in detention since February, on humanitarian grounds due to his poor health.

Binance had no immediate comment but it is contesting the charges.

Nigeria blamed Binance for its currency woes after cryptocurrency websites became the platforms of choice for trading the Nigerian naira as the country grappled with chronic dollar shortages and the currency fell to a record low.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Cryptoverse: Trump drubs Biden in meme coins

Donald Trump has taken a commanding lead over Joe Biden - in the world of political meme coins, at least.
News
3 weeks ago

Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday accused Nigeria of setting a dangerous precedent after its executives were invited to the ...
News
2 months ago

US seeks 36 months' jail for Binance founder Zhao

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, should serve 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to ...
News
2 months ago

Detained Binance execs sue Nigeria's security adviser, anti-graft agency

Two executives from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, have sued Nigeria's national security adviser's office and the anti-graft ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. YearBeyond programme gives youth employment opportunities, confidence South Africa
  4. Two suspects held in connection with Jacques Freitag's murder South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Cassette A Documentary Mixtape 2016 (NLsubs)
The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji