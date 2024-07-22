Africa

Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict, MSF says

22 July 2024 - 11:12 By Suleiman al-Khalidi
A member of the Sudanese Armed Forces walks between damaged buildings almost a year into the war between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman, Sudan on April 7 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

Civilians in Sudan have suffered horrendous levels of violence during more than a year of conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force, facing repeated attacks, abuse and exploitation by both sides, the aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said on Monday.

The physical and mental wounds of violence have been exacerbated by the collapse of the health system and the lack of an international humanitarian response, MSF said in a report.

Its teams had treated thousands of war wounded in areas affected by bombing, shelling of residential homes and essential infrastructure, it said.

Across Sudan, people's access to lifesaving care has been drastically affected due to shortages, widespread obstruction and looting of medical supplies, insecurity and attacks against patients and medical staff, as well damage to healthcare infrastructure.

MSF accused the warring parties, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of “blatant disregard” for human life and international law.

Neither side could immediately be reached for comment.

The war erupted in April 2023, triggered by a plan to integrate the army and paramilitary forces in a transition to free elections after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Mediation efforts have failed to bring a halt to the hostilities. There is no accurate data on how many have been killed, but death toll estimates run into the tens of thousands.

MSF said that in camps and gathering sites where refugees and displaced people have sought safety, patients have recounted horrific stories of inhuman treatment and violence perpetrated by armed groups on civilians. Accounts describe systematic cases of forced eviction, looting and arson, it said.

Sexual and gender-based violence are pervasive but underreported due to stigma, silence for fear of retaliation and a lack of protection services, it said.

MSF called on the warring parties to cease attacks on residential areas and allow safe passage and protect infrastructure from further destruction and looting.

It also urged them to stop what it said were targeted forms of violence and abuse, including ethnic and sexual violence.

Reuters

