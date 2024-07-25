Africa

Court charges at least 42 Ugandan youths over anti-graft protest

25 July 2024 - 09:58 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Uganda security forces stand guard outside the National Unity Platform political party offices led by Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, ahead of anti-government protests at the Makerere Kavule, in the suburb of Kampala, Uganda on July 22, 2024.
Uganda security forces stand guard outside the National Unity Platform political party offices led by Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, ahead of anti-government protests at the Makerere Kavule, in the suburb of Kampala, Uganda on July 22, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

A Ugandan magistrate's court has charged at least 42 youths for offences allegedly committed during a banned anti-corruption protest on Tuesday, and remanded them in custody.

Protesters marched on different streets in the capital Kampala on Tuesday shouting slogans and holding placards denouncing corruption by lawmakers.

At least 42 protesters were charged and remanded when they appeared at a magistrate's court in Kampala late on Tuesday, Bernard Oundo, president of Uganda Law Society, who was heading a team of lawyers representing the suspects, said on Wednesday.

The charges outlined various offences including being "idle and disorderly" and being a "common nuisance", the charge sheet produced in court said. They pleaded not guilty and were ordered to return to court at different dates between July 30 and August 6.

New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch said the arrests demonstrated the government of President Yoweri Museveni's "lack of respect for people's right to protest and express themselves."

"Instead of being arrested and blocked from protesting, those people should have been given a platform and listened to," Oryem Nyeko, senior Africa researcher at HRW said.

The police spokesperson did not answer repeated calls for comment.

Opposition leaders and rights activists say embezzlement and misuse of government funds are widespread in Uganda. They have long accused Museveni of failing to prosecute corrupt senior officials who are politically loyal or related to him.

Museveni has repeatedly denied condoning corruption and says whenever there is sufficient evidence, culprits including lawmakers and even ministers are prosecuted.

Ahead of Tuesday's march the military and police deployed heavily across the city seeking to deter the protest.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Black November: remembering Uganda’s massacre of the opposition three years on

November marks a sombre anniversary in Uganda’s recent political history. In 2020, the east African country’s leading opposition politician, Robert ...
News
8 months ago

Ugandan opposition leader forced into car at airport and driven home

Uganda's main opposition leader Bobi Wine was forced into a car by security agents and driven home on Thursday after disembarking from a plane ...
News
9 months ago

Ugandan president's son vows crackdown on graft after taking over military

The son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has pledged to fight corruption in the military after taking over as its top commander, a move widely ...
News
3 months ago

Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to stand for leadership in 2026

The son of Uganda's aging leader, Yoweri Museveni, has said he intends to stand for the presidency in 2026, the first time the outspoken general has ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dams overflowing but more rain forecast for Cape Town and surrounds South Africa
  2. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  3. DA 'won't vote with ANC in Joburg' and is 'unbothered' by ActionSA's move to South Africa
  4. Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work South Africa
  5. ‘Why should everything go to tender?’: Phophi Ramathuba on closing the tap Politics

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...