Africa

Mozambique ‘substantially’ wins UK lawsuit against shipbuilder Privinvest over ‘tuna bond’ scandal

29 July 2024 - 12:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lawyers for Privinvest and its late owner Iskandar Safa argued the case was a politically-motivated attack to deflect blame from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, pictured, and other senior officials. File photo.
Lawyers for Privinvest and its late owner Iskandar Safa argued the case was a politically-motivated attack to deflect blame from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, pictured, and other senior officials. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Mozambique on Monday “substantially” won its $3.1bn (R57bn) lawsuit at London's high court against Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest for allegedly paying bribes in relation to the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal.

The African country sued Privinvest and its now late owner Iskandar Safa, alleging they paid bribes to Mozambican officials and Credit Suisse bankers.

Mozambique said more than $136m (R2.5bn) was paid to secure favourable terms on three projects in 2013 and 2014, including one designed to exploit the country's tuna-rich coastal waters.

Privinvest and Safa, however, denied wrongdoing and said any payments were lawful. Their lawyers argued the case was a politically-motivated attack to deflect blame from Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and other senior officials.

Judge Robin Knowles said on Monday he had ruled “substantially in favour” of Mozambique.

READ MORE:

Mozambique's $3.1bn lawsuit against shipbuilder politically motivated, UK court told

Mozambique's $3.1bn (R59.18bn) lawsuit against Emirati-Lebanese shipbuilder Privinvest is a politically motivated attack to deflect blame for the ...
News
9 months ago

Mozambique says it is pursuing 'tuna bond' case against Privinvest

Mozambique will pursue compensation from shipbuilder Privinvest in a London court, officials said on Monday.
News
9 months ago

Why has Mozambique sued Credit Suisse over the ‘tuna bonds’?

Mozambique’s lawsuit against Credit Suisse and shipbuilder Privinvest over the decade-old “tuna bond” scandal in London could pitch one of the ...
Business Times
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and ... South Africa
  3. Elephant, 44, being relocated to nature reserve from Pretoria zoo South Africa
  4. KZN primary school teacher shot dead South Africa
  5. Mzamo Buthelezi installed as Inkosi of Buthelezi clan South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer