Africa

WATCH | Floods hit Sudanese displacement camp in Kassala

30 July 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Floods inundated displacement camps in Sudan's Kassala, killing several people and impacting more than 10,000, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

READ MORE:

Sudan's agriculture minister says there is no famine in the country

Sudan has become the world's worst hunger crisis since the outbreak of a war between the Sudanese army, whose head is also Sudan's head of state, and ...
News
3 days ago

Civilians suffering horrendous violence in Sudan conflict, MSF says

Civilians in Sudan have suffered horrendous levels of violence during more than a year of conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force, ...
News
1 week ago

More than 10-million people displaced by Sudan war, IOM says

More than 10-million Sudanese, or 20% of the population, have been driven from their homes since the war there began, the International Organization ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  2. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. No, Sanral will not tow your car for free news
  5. Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer