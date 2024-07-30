Africa

WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail

30 July 2024 - 09:00 By Reuters
Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.

