Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.
WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail
