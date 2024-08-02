Africa

At least 3 killed in Nigeria at protests over high cost of living

02 August 2024 - 09:30 By Ope Adetayo and Bosan Yakusak
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A demonstrator holds the Nigerian National flag as he participates in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria August 1, 2024.
A demonstrator holds the Nigerian National flag as he participates in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria August 1, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye

At least three protesters were killed in Nigeria's Kaduna state on Thursday, Reuters reporters and eyewitnesses said, as demonstrators rallied across the West African nation against rising cost of living and governance issues.

Kaduna state police spokesperson Mansur Hassan said the police fired teargas at protesters and not live ammunition. Also police fired teargas in the capital city Abuja to disperse crowds of protesters, according to eyewitness accounts.

Protesters demonstrated in Abuja, the commercial capital Lagos and several other cities to show discontent with economic reforms that have led to rampant inflation and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary Nigerians. President Bola Tinubu has vowed to pursue the changes that he says are needed to keep the country afloat.

Authorities deployed armed security personnel in an effort to pre-empt potential violence.

In Lagos, armed police watched as protesters marched towards the government house and then proceeded to two locations that were authorised for the protest. Some shopping malls in the city were shut and guarded by a heavy police presence.

Inspired by protests in Kenya in June that led to the government there scrapping some planned tax increases, Nigerians are mobilising online to demand the reinstatement of subsidies for petrol and electricity, free primary and secondary education and measures to combat insecurity, among other demands.

In Abuja, the military mounted roadblocks along the highway leading into town, while some protesters gathered at a stadium.

Youths demonstrated in the city of Maiduguri, the hotbed of a militant insurgency in the northeast of the country, in the face of a heavy security presence, to voice their frustration at the government and its policies.

TINUBU REFORMS

The government said before the protests it was open to dialogue.

Tinubu has asked citizen to bear with his reforms, but citizen complain that politicians are not making enough sacrifices themselves.

After taking office more than a year ago, Tinubu removed some fuel subsidies, devalued the naira currency and later hiked electricity tariffs, moves that have sent inflation soaring past 34%, eroding incomes.

Consumer inflation rose to a new 28-year high of 34.19% in annual terms in June.

Nigerians are also grappling with widespread insecurity, which has damaged the farming sector, while armed gangs kidnap residents and schoolchildren for ransom in the north.

Labour unions have led previous protests. But Thursday's march was mostly by unemployed youth — introducing a new element for the government trying to lessen the impact of its economic policies

Tinubu signed a new minimum wage into law on Monday to help workers cope with hardship caused by his economic changes, but many of the country's 200 million people are either self-employed or do not have jobs.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  3. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  4. Missing man found alive in stormwater drain, sniffed out by dog South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...