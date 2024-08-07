Africa

US to give DR Congo $414m in humanitarian aid

07 August 2024 - 09:45 By Michelle Nichols
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The funding also includes direct support (of) agricultural commodities from American farmers, said US ambassador to the UN agencies for food and agriculture, Jeffrey Prescott. File photo.
The funding also includes direct support (of) agricultural commodities from American farmers, said US ambassador to the UN agencies for food and agriculture, Jeffrey Prescott. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The US said on Wednesday it would provide nearly $414m (R7.60bn) in humanitarian assistance for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where more than 25-million people need such aid. This is nearly a quarter of the country's population.

US ambassador to the UN agencies for food and agriculture, Jeffrey Prescott, said a significant amount of that money would go to UN agencies and aid groups providing urgent food assistance, healthcare and nutrition support, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene.

“This funding also includes direct support [of] agricultural commodities from American farmers,” said Prescott, who will formally announce the aid in Kinshasa on Wednesday with US ambassador to the DRC Lucy Tamlyn.

It takes total US funding for DRC since October to $838m (R15.38bn), said Prescott.

DRC's army has been battling M23 insurgents since 2022, and renewed fighting in the country's east has driven more than 1.7-million people from their homes, taking the total number of Congolese displaced by multiple conflicts to a record 7.2-million, according to UN estimates.

DRC government says M23 rebels, Rwanda disrupting local air traffic

The DRC government says M23 rebels and Rwanda are disrupting local air traffic.
News
1 week ago

A UN aid appeal for $2.6bn (R47.73bn) for DRC this year is only one-third funded and the World Health Organisation warned last month that more than 1-million children are at risk from acute malnutrition.

Prescott said he hoped the US funding would encourage other countries to also “step up as well” and help DRC.

The US will also provide $10m (R183.6m) for health assistance and donate 50,000 mpox vaccines, Prescott said.

Mpox, a viral infection that can spread through close contact, is usually mild but can sometimes lead to death. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

The current mpox outbreak in DRC has already seen about 27,000 cases, and claimed more than 1,100 lives, most of them children, since the beginning of 2023.

Reuters

 

READ MORE:

US to spend $1bn on food aid abroad amid global hunger crisis

The US department of agriculture and the US Agency for International Development will distribute $1bn (R19.22bn) in US commodities to countries with ...
News
3 months ago

Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’

Two more laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases have been detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
News
2 days ago

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a pox virus first identified in Denmark in laboratory monkeys exported from Africa in the 1950s
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  2. 'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices South Africa
  3. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  4. Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed News
  5. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight