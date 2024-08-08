Africa

At least 20 killed as boat explodes on Nigeria river, police say

08 August 2024 - 15:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, killing at least 20, according to police. Stock photo.
A wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, killing at least 20, according to police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities, Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Muhammed said on Thursday.

Traders make weekly trips between coastal settlements and the state capital Yenagoa.

At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance.

READ MORE:

Nigeria detains tailors who made Russian flags for anti-government protests

Nigeria has detained some tailors for making Russian flags that were waved during anti-government protests this week in northern states, the state ...
News
1 day ago

Nigerian protests fizzle out after deadly police crackdown

Protests in Nigeria over the soaring cost of living ebbed on Monday, with only a few hundred people turning out in major cities following a deadly ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's president calls for end to protests against economic hardship

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu called on Sunday for a suspension of protests against a cost of living crisis, saying this would create an ...
News
3 days ago

At least 3 killed in Nigeria at protests over high cost of living

At least three protesters were killed in Nigeria's Kaduna state on Thursday, Reuters reporters and eyewitnesses said, as demonstrators rallied across ...
News
6 days ago

Nigerian police may seek military help after violent protests

Some major cities, including the capital Abuja and Kano in the north, appeared calm early on Friday as protests were expected to continue.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos South Africa
  2. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga South Africa
  4. ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs South Africa
  5. ID set to reinstate R280m Estina case which was struck off the roll South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight