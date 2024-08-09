French police arrested an Egyptian Olympic wrestler on suspicion of sexual assault in the early hours of Friday outside a cafe he had visited in the French capital, the Paris prosecutors office said.
The wrestler, who was not named, was arrested for allegedly touching the buttocks of another customer at the cafe, prosecutors said in a statement, adding that an investigation had been opened.
A senior official from the Egyptian Olympic delegation said he was unaware of the arrest and unable to comment.
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
