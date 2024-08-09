Africa

Somalia, Ethiopia to resume talks on port deal under Turkish mediation

09 August 2024 - 13:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses the country's parliament regarding the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 2 2024. Turkey is mediating talks between the east African neighbours,. File photo.
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses the country's parliament regarding the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal, in Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 2 2024. Turkey is mediating talks between the east African neighbours,. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will meet in Ankara next week to discuss disagreements over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier this year, Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan said.

Turkey is now mediating talks between the east African neighbours, whose ties became strained in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20km of coastline from Somaliland, in exchange for recognition of its independence.

Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.

Somali and Ethiopian foreign ministers met in Ankara last month along with Fidan to discuss their disagreements, and agreed to hold another round of talks.

At a news conference in Istanbul, Fidan said a second round of talks between Somalia and Ethiopia will take place in Ankara next week.

Car bomb kills five, injures 20 outside restaurant in Somalia's capital

A car bomb exploded outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday night, killing five and injuring 20 as patrons were watching the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Fidan's announcement came a week after he visited Addis Ababa and met Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"We discussed these issues with Prime Minister Abiy in detail," Fidan said.

"Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia would come to an end with Ethiopia's access to the seas through Somalia as long as Ethiopia's recognition of Somalia's territorial integrity and political sovereignty is secured."

Turkey has become a close ally of the Somali government in recent years. Ankara has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Turkey.

In 2017, Turkey opened its biggest overseas military base in Mogadishu. Earlier this year, Turkey and Somalia signed a defence and economic cooperation agreement.

Ankara is also set to send navy support to Somali waters after the two countries agreed Ankara will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia to prospect for oil and gas.

READ MORE:

Exploitation of desperately poor migrants from Ethiopia in spotlight

The recent police raid at a house in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, where 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals were found living in squalid conditions, has ...
News
3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT | How Africa’s ‘ticket’ to prosperity fuelled a debt bomb

The thinking at one point was that African countries’ ratings would improve, and their cost of borrowing decline. Instead, the push for credit ...
Business
1 week ago

Ethiopia shifts to market-based foreign exchange system

Ethiopia's central bank on Monday removed restrictions on the foreign currency market, it said, a crucial step towards securing funding from the ...
News
1 week ago

19 reported dead in Ethiopia boat accident

At least 19 people are dead in Ethiopia after a boat capsized on a river in the country's northwest, a state-run media outlet said on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Somali militiamen seize heavy weapons after looting convoy

At least five people were killed when militiamen ambushed a convoy in central Somalia and seized heavy weapons, the local government and residents ...
News
3 weeks ago

Turkey mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks on port deal

Turkey has begun mediating talks between Somalia and Ethiopia over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland earlier ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chidimma Adetshina retains SA ID until and if fraud is proven followed by ... South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition South Africa
  3. Failure of farm dam walls leaves trail of destruction north of Cape Town South Africa
  4. Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos South Africa
  5. ID refers Matshela Koko magistrate for investigation over possible conflict South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight